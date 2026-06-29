Iran participates in 9th China-Eurasia Expo

The event is aimed at showcasing Iran’s knowledge-based capabilities and achievements and creating new opportunities for knowledge-based and technological economic cooperation.

This pavilion has been established in collaboration with the Presidential Center for Progress and Development (CPDI), the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beijing.

It provides a space to introduce Iran’s scientific, industrial, and innovative capacities.

The exhibition is a good opportunity to showcase the country’s real capabilities and is considered an effective step toward developing international and regional cooperation with Central Asian countries and western China.

MNA