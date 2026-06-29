  1. Economy
Jun 29, 2026, 5:38 PM

Iran participates in 9th China-Eurasia Expo

Iran participates in 9th China-Eurasia Expo

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – The pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been inaugurated at the 9th China-Eurasia Expo in Xinjiang, China.

The event is aimed at showcasing Iran’s knowledge-based capabilities and achievements and creating new opportunities for knowledge-based and technological economic cooperation.

This pavilion has been established in collaboration with the Presidential Center for Progress and Development (CPDI), the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beijing.

It provides a space to introduce Iran’s scientific, industrial, and innovative capacities.

The exhibition is a good opportunity to showcase the country’s real capabilities and is considered an effective step toward developing international and regional cooperation with Central Asian countries and western China.

MNA

News ID 245732

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