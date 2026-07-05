Trade between Iran, Qatar resumed: official

According to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), Iran’s Commercial Attaché to Qatar Abbas Abdolkhani pointed to the resumption of trade between Iran and Qatar, emphasizing, “After about five months of suspension of the maritime transport route between Iran's Dayyer Port and Qatar's Al Ruwais Port, with the continuous follow-up of Iran's Embassy in Doha and coordination with relevant officials of the Qatari government, Al Ruwais Port has resumed accepting Iranian goods.”

Referring to the importance of this trade route, Abdolkhani added that Al Ruwais Port is considered the most important gateway for Iranian goods to enter the Qatari lucrative market, and resumption of this sea route will play an important role in facilitating trade, reducing transportation costs, increasing speed of goods supply, and increasing the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries.

A diverse range of Iranian goods are exported to the Qatari market through this route, the most important of which include a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, food, aquatic products, eggs and protein products, building materials, stone, white cement, mineral products, handmade and machine-made carpets, and other goods needed by the Qatari market.

He expressed hope that with the resumption of activity on this maritime route, the two countries will witness the development of private sector cooperation and an increase in the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries.

MNA/6879871