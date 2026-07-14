Tehran hosting 33rd intl. cosmetics, cellulose products

This edition of the exhibition, which will run for four days, showcases the latest achievements, technologies, products, and services of the detergent, cosmetic, hygienic, cellulose industry, and related machinery for industry professionals, specialists, traders, and enthusiasts.

At this exhibition, participating companies are presenting their newest productions and technologies in the fields of detergents and cleaning products, cosmetic and hygienic products, cellulose products, raw and intermediate materials, machinery, equipment, production lines, and related specialized services.

Alireza Kiani, head of the Iran Detergent, Hygienic and Cosmetic Industries Association, stated at the exhibition's opening ceremony, referring to measures taken to secure raw materials for the detergent industry under current conditions: "At present, there is no shortage in the production of detergent products, and the market has achieved stability."

The 33rd International Exhibition of Iran Beauty & Clean, from July 13 to 16, is open daily from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground, welcoming industry professionals, producers, specialists, traders, and enthusiasts.

MNA