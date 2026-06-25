China expo highlights supply chain resilience

* As geopolitical uncertainty and economic fragmentation continue to test the resilience of the global economy, government officials and business leaders are gathering in Beijing this week for the 2026 China International Supply Chain Expo, an emerging platform to foster diversified and cooperative global supply chains.

* Countries worldwide stand to benefit from China's role in stabilizing global supply chains.

* Supported by a comprehensive industrial base, a vast consumer market, advances in frontier technologies and an increasingly business-friendly environment, China is strengthening its role as both an anchor of stability and a source of innovation for global growth.

A visitor tries a pair of AI glasses during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2026. Themed on "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo opened in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- As geopolitical uncertainty and economic fragmentation continue to test the resilience of the global economy, government officials and business leaders are gathering in Beijing this week for the 2026 China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), an emerging platform to foster diversified and cooperative global supply chains.

The fourth edition of the expo, which ends on Friday, has drawn more than 670 exhibitors from 85 countries, regions and international organizations. For the first time, it also features a dedicated Artificial Intelligence exhibition zone.

The event unfolds amid rising protectionism and growing fragmentation in global supply chains, trends that have complicated international trade and heightened concerns about economic resilience. Against that backdrop, China is presenting the expo as a platform for openness, innovation and international collaboration.

CATALYST FOR PARTNERSHIPS

Countries worldwide stand to benefit from China's role in stabilizing global supply chains. "China has long maintained its position as Kazakhstan's primary trading partner. The hosting of the Expo will further consolidate this status and enhance cooperation between China and Kazakhstan in areas such as finance and logistics," said Zeinelgabdin Yer-Sagyn from Kazakhstan's trade ministry.

Egypt sees great potential to facilitate direct connections between its enterprises and Chinese partners, Khaled Melad Rezek, minister plenipotentiary of the Egyptian Embassy in China, said the expo would identify opportunities for localized manufacturing and supply chain diversification.

"We are particularly looking forward to the cross-industry matchmaking sessions and the exhibition of integrated supply chain ecosystems," Rezek noted.

"With the help of the Expo, which is a hub platform that promotes openness and collaboration, we look forward to continuing to play a bridging role in connecting global innovation and local demand," Wayne Shi, president of Sanofi Greater China, told Xinhua in a written interview.

"As an important platform for promoting industrial chain collaboration and green transformation, the expo provides a window for global enterprises to connect, cooperate and share innovation," said Yin Zheng, Schneider Electric's executive vice president for China & East Asia Operations.

Foreign visitors visit the booth of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

COMMITMENT TO COOPERATION

As the world's first national-level expo focused on supply chains, the expo embodies China's steadfast commitment to bolstering supply chain resilience and upholding the multilateral trading system.

China and ASEAN share a longstanding partnership, which is grounded in trust, connectivity, and in economies relying on each other to produce goods and services for the world, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary general of Thailand's Board of Investment. "In a period of global transformation, energy transition, and supply chain restructuring, this partnership is more important than ever."

"In recent years, we have witnessed how global disruptions from geopolitical uncertainties to the pandemic and climate change have underscored the importance of resilience, diversification and trust in our supply chain systems," said Kho Choon Keng, president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"We believe ASEAN's strength lies in its ability to remain open, connected, and pragmatic in the world marked by fragmentation," said Anindya Novyan Bakrie, chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Bakrie stressed the importance of broader ASEAN-China supply chain integration in EV batteries, renewable energy and food processing. "And thanks to China, ASEAN can be a region that builds bridges in a world of uncertainty."

Visitors watch robots fighting at the exhibition area of Digital Technology during the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

ANCHOR AMID UNCERTAINTY

China's economy grew 5 percent in the first quarter of 2026. Supported by a comprehensive industrial base, a vast consumer market, advances in frontier technologies and an increasingly business-friendly environment, China is strengthening its role as both an anchor of stability and a source of innovation for global growth.

China's commitment to long-term thinking gives international investors confidence to support sustainable businesses, said Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

"When I first attended CISCE last year, I was totally amazed at the technologies and the innovation -- and I am amazed today. The innovation is even more progressive," said Dianne Tipping, chair of the Export Council of Australia. "I'm hoping a lot more Australians will come and see this expo next year."

China's capacity for innovation is a major draw, especially in clean energy, advanced manufacturing, medical and healthcare, and high-value-added consumption, according to Jean-Marie Martino, director general of the CCI Lyon Metropole Saint-Etienne Roanne.

The Italian region of Liguria is seeking reliable partners to expand exports amid an unsettling global environment. "Liguria is actively participating in the CISCE because the Chinese market represents stability and reliability," said Giampaolo Botta, general manager of Spediporto, Genoa's Association of Freight Forwarders, Couriers and Transporters. "China offers enormous business opportunities." (Video reporters: Wang Xiunan, Wang Pu, Meng Jing, Zhao Tianlin, Yin Jiajie;video editors:Yu Jiaming, Roger Lott, Zhao Xiaoqing, Cao Ying)

Republished from Xinhua