Struggle against Zionism necessary for Turkey's survival

“The genocidal, occupying, expansionist ideology called Zionism threatens not only me, not only our party, not only our alliance, it threatens everyone,” Erdogan said on Saturday.

“When we struggle against Zionism, we are not waging this struggle for ourselves or for personal reasons. We are doing it for our own survival and for the survival of our nation.”

Referring to the killing of innocent people in Gaza, Erdogan continued his speech and said, "Today, the world is witnessing crimes that go beyond any international law and humanitarian standards. Children, women and innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon are victims of these crimes, and the international community is watching this human tragedy instead of taking practical action."

The Turkish president said, "We have proven that we are committed to our humanitarian and Islamic obligations in practice. Cutting off trade relations with Israel was not just an economic decision, but a moral and political stance to show the world that silence in the face of crime is a crime itself."

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