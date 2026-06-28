Israel sets houses ablaze in south Lebanon town

Israeli forces carried out multiple attacks in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam on Sunday, setting residential homes ablaze, as drones flew over Baalbek and the Zionist regime's military claimed to have struck Hezbollah targets in Nabatieh.

Lebanese news outlet al-Ahed reported that Israeli troops detonated explosives inside Khiam, causing fires in civilian homes. The attack is the latest in a pattern of Israeli operations in southern Lebanon that have continued despite the ceasefire.

Israeli drones were also reported flying in the airspace over the city of Baalbek and surrounding areas in the Bekaa Valley.

The Israeli military separately claimed it had targeted a number of Hezbollah operatives and rocket launch platforms in the town of Nabatieh.

MNA