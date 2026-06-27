Hezbollah leader rejects US-brokered Lebanon deal

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem issued a statement on Saturday on the framework agreement between the Lebanese government and the Israeli occupation entity, in which he said, "Where is the Lebanese government’s integrity and responsibility toward its people, and its duty to safeguard Lebanon’s sovereignty?"

According to Al-Manar EN website, Sheikh Qassem also said: We told the Lebanese authorities that direct negotiations amounted to gratuitous concessions to “Israel,” and that from the very outset you stabbed the resistance in the back with the government’s ill-fated March 2 decision, serving enemy’s aggressive agenda

He added: The Lebanese government legitimises the Israeli occupation’s continued presence for many years, potentially leading to the annexation of these territories; this agreement deprives Lebanese citizens of the right to return to their land

The Hezbollah leader further said: Conditioning the Israeli enemy’s withdrawal on the disarmament of the resistance throughout Lebanon is an extremely dangerous proposal that crosses every red line and would leave Lebanon at the mercy of the enemy.

According to him: The framework agreement reached in Washington is a humiliation, a disgrace, and a surrender of Lebanon’s sovereignty; it is null and void, and the provisions of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding must be implemented instead.

Sheikh Qassem went on to say, We will pursue every necessary means, including international and Arab pressure, to compel “Israel” to comply with the first provision of the memorandum of understanding and withdraw from Lebanon.

Addressing the Lebanese government, the Hezbollah leader said: It is time to reverse your mistakes that are destroying Lebanon; doing so would be a virtue after your sins, and we are ready to cooperate.

MNA

