Leader orders pursuit of US-Israeli war crimes against Iran

The Leader has called on Iran’s Judiciary to pursue and restore the nation’s rights that have been violated as a result of the US-Israeli wars of aggression since last year.

In a Sunday message issued on the occasion of 7th of Tir (June 28), which marks the Judiciary Week, and martyrdom anniversary of former Judiciary Chief martyr Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti and his companions, Ayatollah Khamenei said one of the most important legal and judicial issues facing the entire Iranian nation at the present time is pursuing and restoring those rights violated by “international criminals and arrogant and aggressive powers.”

The Leader pointed out that safeguarding the rights of the Iranian people extends beyond individual legal matters and includes defending the country’s collective rights against crimes committed by foreign aggressors.

He said the Judiciary in the Islamic Republic has the responsibility to protect people’s rights, revive public rights and legitimate freedoms, combat corruption, enforce justice, uphold divine laws, and oversee the implementation of the law. Success in carrying out those duties, he said, would strengthen public trust in the judicial system.

Turning to the country’s most pressing legal challenge, Ayatollah Khamenei said pursuing the rights violated by international criminals and global aggressors, particularly since last year, is among the Judiciary’s foremost responsibilities.

He said the blood of those killed in the two wars of aggression against Iran – waged by the United States and Israel in June 2025 and February 2026 – together with the physical, psychological, material, and spiritual damage inflicted on Iran and its people inside and outside the country, forms the basis for hundreds or even thousands of significant legal cases.

The Leader also invoked the killing of children and unprecedented war crimes in Minab and Lamerd, attacks on medical and public service centers, and the deaths of victims ranging from newborn infants to the elderly.

Above all, he referred to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, whom he described as “the unparalleled personality, the unique jewel of the era, the great mujahid Leader,” saying each case must be pursued seriously before domestic and international courts.

“What is certain is that the criminals must be brought to justice and made to face the consequences of their criminal acts,” he said.

The Leader further argued that statements by certain American and Israeli leaders acknowledging, and even openly taking pride in, such acts constitute admissions of crimes that strengthen the legal basis for restoring the Iranian nation’s violated rights.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that implementing the martyred Leader’s directive during his final meeting with judicial officials last year to investigate crimes committed during the 2025 war should now be extended to the latest imposed war and pursued continuously until judgments are issued and enforced by competent authorities.

According to the Leader, such legal action would help prevent the recurrence of similar crimes in the future.

Concluding his message, the Leader said achieving comprehensive judicial transformation requires sincerity, piety, determination, courage, innovation, and the effective use of modern technologies and intelligent systems, expressing hope that these goals would be realized through divine assistance.

Judiciary Week in Iran was named after the martyrdom of Beheshti along with 72 colleagues who were martyred in a terrorist bomb blast in June 1981.

MNA