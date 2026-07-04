Iran denounces culture of impunity that has enabled US crimes

In a message posted on its X account on July 3 on the anniversary of the downing of Iran Air Flight 655, Iran’s UN Mission drew a parallel between the 1988 destruction of the civilian airliner and a more recent US missile strike on a school in Iran’s southern city of Minab.

The mission said Washington’s failure to answer for the deaths of civilians, including children, has fostered a continuing "culture of impunity."

“July 3, 1988: The US Navy shot down Iran Air Flight 655 over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 civilians on board—including 66 children. Instead of accountability, the then-US President decorated the crew responsible,” the Iranian mission said.

“This is exactly why the culture of impunity continues today: from the skies over Flight 655 to the Tomahawk missiles that struck the school in Minab, killing 168 schoolchildren. The United States still refuses to answer for its crimes,” it added.

MNA