  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2026, 2:01 PM

Intel. Min. arrests 14 US-Israeli armed mercenaries in Ilam

Intel. Min. arrests 14 US-Israeli armed mercenaries in Ilam

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The Ministry of Intelligence has announced the identification and arrest of three field leaders and 14 mercenaries of the American-Zionist enemy's street sabotage network in Ilam Province.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence has stated that the intelligence forces managed to identify and arrest three leaders of the unrest and 14 mercenaries of the US-Israel enemy’s street sabotage network in Ilam province.

Through the unflinching and nonstop efforts of the intelligence forces and utilizing public reports, 17 mercenaries who betrayed the homeland affiliated with the American-Zionist enemy were identified and arrested by the General Intelligence Directorate of Ilam.

Three TNT cartridges, a Kalashnikov, a grenade, and a large number of weapons, including machetes, were discovered and confiscated from the arrested terrorist leaders.

MNA/ 6865781

News ID 245468

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