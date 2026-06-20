Intel. Min. arrests 14 US-Israeli armed mercenaries in Ilam

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence has stated that the intelligence forces managed to identify and arrest three leaders of the unrest and 14 mercenaries of the US-Israel enemy’s street sabotage network in Ilam province.

Through the unflinching and nonstop efforts of the intelligence forces and utilizing public reports, 17 mercenaries who betrayed the homeland affiliated with the American-Zionist enemy were identified and arrested by the General Intelligence Directorate of Ilam.

Three TNT cartridges, a Kalashnikov, a grenade, and a large number of weapons, including machetes, were discovered and confiscated from the arrested terrorist leaders.

MNA/ 6865781