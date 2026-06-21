Israel continues ceasefire breaches in Lebanon

The Lebanese health ministry said the two strikes hit the areas of Sahmar in the western Bekaa and al-Rashidiya in the south on Saturday. No further details on the identities of the victims or the extent of damage were immediately released.

The Lebanese health ministry said on Saturday that 4,057 people have been killed and 12,121 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2. On Friday alone, Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon killed 83 people and wounded 141, according to the ministry.

Israel has repeatedly struck Lebanese territory since a ceasefire took effect.

Iran has cited Clause 1 of the June 18 memorandum that ended the broader war, which requires a halt to hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon. Tehran warned on Friday that any breach of that clause would be Washington's responsibility and would carry consequences.

MNA