  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2026, 8:31 PM

Netanyahu orders military to cease fire after Iran warning

Netanyahu orders military to cease fire after Iran warning

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – After Iran reclosed the Strait of Hormuz in reaction to the breach of ceasfire as part of the MoU with the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to cease fire in south Lebanon.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Israel Katz have ordered the military to cease fire in Lebanon, Israel's Channel 12 News reported Saturday.

However, the occupying forces did not withdraw from the territories they hold in southern Lebanon, according to the report, as cited by Xinhua.

The Zionist regime's attacks have received Hezbollah's harsh repsponse, dealing heavy blow to the occupying military.

Iran has announced that it will not reopen the Hormuz Strait until Israeli regime's breaches of the ceasefire is stopped and the US implemntation of its commitments under the MoU is materialized.

MNA

News ID 245478

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News