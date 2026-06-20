Netanyahu orders military to cease fire after Iran warning

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Israel Katz have ordered the military to cease fire in Lebanon, Israel's Channel 12 News reported Saturday.

However, the occupying forces did not withdraw from the territories they hold in southern Lebanon, according to the report, as cited by Xinhua.

The Zionist regime's attacks have received Hezbollah's harsh repsponse, dealing heavy blow to the occupying military.

Iran has announced that it will not reopen the Hormuz Strait until Israeli regime's breaches of the ceasefire is stopped and the US implemntation of its commitments under the MoU is materialized.

MNA