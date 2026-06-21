Iran's FM Araghchi meets with his Swiss counterpart in Zurich

The Iranian delegation --named “Minab 168” in remembrance of the children martyred in a US-Israeli strike on an elementary school in Iran’s southern city of Minab on February 28—arrived in Zurich in the early hours of Sunday, June 21.

The Iranian delegation, led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived on Zurich late on Saturday to take part in Bürgenstock meetings regarding the implementation process of the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The initial talks between Iran and the United States were planned at the Bürgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland on Friday, following the signing of a ceasefire ⁠agreement between Tehran and Washington.

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