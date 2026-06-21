Ghalibaf reaffirms commitments to martyrs of US-Israel attack

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a post on X on Saturday as he reached Zurich for talks aimed at pursuing implementation of the commitments contained in the understanding, which was recently signed between the Islamic Republic and the US.

"I regard the innocent children of Minab and all the martyrs of our beloved Iran as constant witnesses to my actions and conduct," he added, referring to the southern Iranian city, where 168 people, including schoolchildren and others, were martyred after the United States and the Israeli regime launched the aggression on February 28, according to Press TV.

"They see us and have expectations of us," he stated, adding, "God willing, I will not be ashamed before the innocent martyrs and the people of Iran."

The post incorporated a picture taken of the top legislator upon deplaning from the aircraft carrying the delegation that has been named "Minab 168" in commemoration of the martyrs.

The delegation, also joined by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is expected to hold discussions on how obligations agreed upon by the two sides will be carried out.

Ahead of the trip, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that the visit should not be viewed as the start of a new round of negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement. "This trip is essentially aimed at demanding the fulfillment of the other party's commitments," Baghaei said. "Any understanding or agreement is ultimately tested during the implementation phase."

Baghaei added that talks on a final agreement cannot begin until implementation of several key provisions of the memorandum is underway. "Unfortunately, we are not witnessing that situation at present," he said.

The spokesman voiced concern over continued Israeli military aggression against Lebanon, emphasizing that they undermine the first clause of the memorandum, namely cessation of aggression on all fronts, including Lebanon, the report added.

MNA