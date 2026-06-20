  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2026, 6:59 PM

Iranian negotiating delegation departs for Switzerland: spox

Iranian negotiating delegation departs for Switzerland: spox

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Saturday that an Iranian delegation is traveling to Switzerland to follow up on and demand the implementation of commitments made by the other party in the MoU.

Foreign Ministry Spoeksan Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks talking to journalists when he was accompanying the negotating team before they departed for Switzerland on Saturday afternoon at the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran. 

About the objectives of the visit, Baghaei explained that the trip had originally been scheduled for Friday to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU). However, because the MoU was signed digitally, the urgency for that specific meeting had subsided.

He noted that the current trip is focused on ensuring the other side adheres to its obligations, stating that the true test of any agreement comes during its implementation stage. Given past experiences with the other party’s breaches of faith, he stressed the need to demand compliance firmly and seriously during the execution phase.

News ID 245477

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