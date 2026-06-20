Pakistan’s interior min. arrives in Mashhad for talks

The aircraft carrying the Pakistani minister and his delegation touched down in the northeastern city of Mashhad before his scheduled meetings with senior Iranian officials.

The Pakistani interior minister, who has traveled to Tehran for the several times in the recent weeks to discuss the Iran-US negotiations, was officially welcomed by Governor of Khorasan Razavi province Gholamhossein Mozaffari at Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport of Mashhad.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Baghaei, previously confirmed that the Pakistani interior minister’s trip is a direct continuation of Islamabad’s ongoing mediation and diplomatic initiatives regarding the Iran-US dialogue.

According to Baghaei, Naqvi is scheduled to hold separate meetings and consultations with his Iranian counterpart, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, as well as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his official visit.

On Wednesday, the presidents of Iran and the United States formally signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s leadership, and the Iranian people following the signing of the MoU, highlighting the positive implications of this agreement for regional stability and cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

The 14-point MoU, signed remotely by Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump, calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, oil export waivers, the removal of the US naval blockade on Iran within 30 days, and the restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA