Iranian officials united on resistance against threats: Ejei

Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i said in a message on Wednesday that “all the country’s officials are unanimous that we must not back down before the enemy.”

He said there is “no difference of opinion” on rejecting military, economic, and media pressure, adding that while views may differ on how to respond, “there is no doubt about the principle of resistance.”

Mohseni-Eje’i warned that Iran’s enemies are seeking to undermine national unity and cohesion.

The remarks come amid indirect talks between Iran and the United States to permanently end the US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic, which began on February 28 and continued for 40 days.

The unprovoked onslaught—which killed thousands of Iranian civilians as well as top authorities—prompted a decisive response from the Iranian Armed Forces and compelled the aggressors to ask for a ceasefire.

“The treacherous and deceitful enemy is closely focused on tarnishing our national unity and cohesion,” the Judiciary chief said, adding that “the wicked Zionists openly say they are waiting for the streets to be emptied of the awakened Iranian nation. They will take that wish to their graves.”

He said unity across all spheres of Iranian society would continue, including “the battlefield, the street, diplomacy, and the media.”

Mohseni-Eje’i also said Iran’s streets reflect the nation’s “honor and dignity,” vowing that “we will not abandon the trench of the street, according to Press TV.

Intermittent negotiations have been held between Tehran and Washington since a Pakistani-brokered ceasefire went into force on April 8, with officials of both sides hinting in recent days that a final deal is within reach.

MNA