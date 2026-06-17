Iran not mere customer to China rather a partner: Ghalibaf

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who acts as Iran’s special representative for China affairs, stated on Wednesday in Tehran in a meeting with the Iranian Chamber of Commerce members: “Today, we must take over the charge from the people of the [missile] launchers, stand on our feet and free these people from economic pressures. Stand on our feet and build people’s lives."

He continued: “We should provide a comfortable and prosperous life to the people. Build our country. Build with all our force. Build in all sectors. China is definitely unique to us. It is we who China must believe – and it will believe – that we are not just a customer or a trading partner, rather we are truly a partner with China in every sense of the word.”

"We are truly a partner with China in every sense of the word," he continnuued.

The Speaker of the Parliament emphasized the importance of developing relations with China and the necessity of focusing on solving the economic problems of the people.

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