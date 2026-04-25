Enemy failed, keeping unity essential in face of plots

Speaking in a meeting with judicial officials on Saturday, Ejei said that “The enemy is wounded while it has not achieved its sinister plots and goals against Islamic Iran; therefore, there is a possibility of another plot and action by the enemy at any moment; it is possible that the wounded enemy will take action against our nation and country again.”

“Therefore, it is necessary and vital that all of us, the Iranian nation, officials, and military personnel, not to be reckless for a single moment. The ardent and praiseworthy people should continue to be present on the scene (to support their government); the presence of the people on the scene should not be underestimated by any means.”

“The US and the Zionist regime aim to destroy national unity, social cohesion, and the convergence of the three branches of power, in short, the unity of the Iranian nation and officials,” the Judiciary head added.

“The delusional American president believes that by boasting about the differences between the Iranian people and officials, he can change the balance of power in favor of the defeated America, [while he cannot,]” he later noted in his speech.

MNA/6810802