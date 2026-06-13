Gaza death toll reaches 72,993 since Oct. 07: min.

The ministry also put the number of Palestinians injured in the Israeli airstrikes on the enclave at 173,230.

According to the ministry's daily statistical report, a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, and rescue teams have not been able to reach them due to the current conditions.

Since the ceasefire was implemented on October 11, 983 Palestinians have been killed and 3,122 others have been injured. The bodies of 783 martyrs have also been pulled from the rubble during this period.

The Gaza Ministry of Health added that since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip has increased to 72,993 and the number of injured to 173,230.

MNA