Gaza death toll reaches 73,039 since Oct. 2023: health min.

According to the ministry, 173,388 Palestinian people have been injured in the enclave in this period.

The bodies of 4 martyrs have been transferred to Gaza hospitals over the past 24 hours, including 2 new martyrs, one martyr from previous injuries, and one martyr whose body was pulled from under the rubble.

The ministry stated that 20 other people were injured in the Israeli attacks.

Since the implementation of the ceasefire on October 11, 1,027 people have been killed, 3,280 have been injured, and 785 bodies have been pulled from under the rubble or destroyed areas, the ministry added.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza emphasized that a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, and that relief forces are unable to reach them due to the current conditions, the report added.

MNA/ 6868926