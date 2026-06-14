Attack on Dahiyeh shows US has no will to fulfill commitments

In a message posted on his X account on Sunday following the Israeli regime’s latest strike on southern Beirut, Ghalibaf said the attack once again showed that Washington either lacks the determination to enforce its obligations or is incapable of doing so.

“The Zionists’ aggression against Dahiyeh once again showed that the United States either lacks the will to implement its commitments or lacks the ability to do so,” he said.

“You cannot gain concessions by giving the (Zionist) regime a green light. The good cop–bad cop game has become outdated,” Ghalibaf reminded the US.

“If you do not have the will and the ability to fulfill your commitments, there is no point in speaking about continuing down this path,” he warned the United States.

The remarks came after the Israeli regime launched another attack on Beirut’s southern suburb on Sunday in a violation of the ceasefire.

The latest strike has been viewed as an attempt to derail a highly anticipated memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation between Iran and the United States. Iran had made preservation of the ceasefire in Lebanon one of the conditions for finalizing the prospective agreement.

MNA