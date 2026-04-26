Resistance Front stronger, more united than ever

In a post on his X account, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani wrote that the Resistance Front is now more powerful and cohisive than ever, adding that "the focus today is on Hezbollah and other components of the Resistance Front."

He further noted that as histroy shows, Zionist regime of Israel has not achieved its goals over the past decades, adding that the regime is doomed to failure in south Lebanon.

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