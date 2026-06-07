US bases, Zionist regime legitimate targets: Ghalibaf

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Ghalibaf reacted to the recent Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) and comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that Washington and Tel Aviv have demonstrated that they are neither committed to ceasefires nor genuinely interested in dialogue.

He wrote: “They neither adhere to ceasefires nor believe in dialogue. Through the naval blockade and their violation of agreements concerning Lebanon, they have shown that they only understand the language of power.”

He added: “The naval blockade against the Iranian people and today’s U.S. green light to the Zionist regime make American and Israeli bases and assets in the region legitimate targets. Our armed forces, as always, have a free hand.”

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