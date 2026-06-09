Trump confesses US attack chopper crash near Strait of Hormuz

He confirmed a relevant report issued amid Iran's decisive retaliation against Washington's incessant violations of a ceasefire with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Trump made the remarks late on Monday local time, speaking to journalists at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The comments came after The New York Times carried the report, saying the aircraft went down in the area of the strategic waterway earlier that day.

Citing two people familiar with the incident, the daily said it remains "unclear" what caused the incident.

It was not known whether the Apache helicopter had been shot down, suffered a technical malfunction, or gone down for some other reason, it added.

Trump, however, added, "The pilots are fine." "Nobody injured. We are going to issue a report tomorrow."

The US president announced the ceasefire on April 7 after at least 100 waves of successful Iranian retaliation in the face of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

The announcement also followed Iran's closing down the Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies. Tehran then proceeded to devise a new management mechanism for the strait and confront trespassing vessels.

Last month, a Congressional report said the American military had lost at least 42 aircraft during the aggression's 40-day span, with estimated costs reaching billions of dollars.

MNA