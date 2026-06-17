Iran, Russia FMs discuss ties, reg. issues, Islamabad talks

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on host of issues, including bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest, latest developments in the region as well as Islamabad understanding.

Iran’s top diplomat briefed his Russian counterpart on the details of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the US, emphasizing the US’s responsibility for the proper implementation of its clauses and the need to completely stop the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon.

In addition to welcoming the finalization of the text of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Russia’s foreign minister, for his part, reaffirmed his country’s full support for the implementation of its provisions.

The Iranian and Russian foreign ministers stressed the need for the international community and the United Nations Security Council to support this understanding, emphasizing the need to continue diplomatic cooperation between countries of the region with the aim of establishing peace and stability.

The parties also exchanged views on some issues in bilateral relations and agreed to follow up on them in the shortest time possible.

MNA