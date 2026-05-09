Saudi, Russian FMs discuss Strait of Hormuz developments

On May 8, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had a telephone conversation, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The discussion focused on the situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Both Sides spoke in favour of preventing any relapse into escalation and continuing ongoing diplomatic contacts with a view to reaching, as soon as possible, a sustainable, long-term agreement on all aspects of settling the crisis.

Russia reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate progress in this regard, taking into account the interests of all parties involved.

MNA