  1. Politics
May 9, 2026, 8:38 AM

Saudi, Russian FMs discuss Strait of Hormuz developments

Saudi, Russian FMs discuss Strait of Hormuz developments

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia held a phone call to discuss the situation around the Strait of Hormuz.

 On May 8, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had a telephone conversation, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The discussion focused on the situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Both Sides spoke in favour of preventing any relapse into escalation and continuing ongoing diplomatic contacts with a view to reaching, as soon as possible, a sustainable, long-term agreement on all aspects of settling the crisis.

Russia reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate progress in this regard, taking into account the interests of all parties involved.

MNA

News ID 244330

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News