Iran seeks FIFA guarantees for World Cup participation

Speaking to IRIB, Mehdi Taj said the team plans to hold a training camp in Turkey following a short break, before heading to the tournament.

He said participation would depend on securing assurances in a planned meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom to avoid issues similar to a recent incident in Canada.

Taj said Iranian officials expect guarantees that the team would not face entry restrictions or what he described as “disrespect,” particularly toward Iran’s state institutions.

“We have no issue with the United States. We are going to the World Cup because we qualified. Our host is FIFA, not any specific country,” he said.

He added that Iran is planning two friendly matches in Turkey and one in the United States ahead of the tournament.

The remarks come after Iranian football officials returned home without attending the FIFA Congress in Canada despite holding valid visas, according to Iranian media reports.

Taj and Secretary-General Hedayat Mombeini had traveled via Turkey to attend an Asian Football Confederation meeting and the FIFA Congress in Canada, but were denied entry upon arrival.

Iranian media described the incident as politically motivated, while Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said it may not have been intentional.

FIFA later expressed regret over the incident and indicated a separate meeting with Iranian officials would be arranged.

The episode came ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June. The U.S. officials have said Iranian athletes are not expected to face restrictions, though some accompanying individuals could be affected.

The FIFA president has said Iran are expected to participate, noting the team have qualified for the tournament, Anadolu Agency reported.

MNA