Pezeshkian stresses expanding ties with Sri Lanka

During the meeting, President Pezeshkian underscored the long-standing, friendly relationship between Tehran and Colombo, which he noted is grounded in mutual respect and shared interests.

He emphasized that Iran is fully prepared to elevate ties across all sectors, including economy, trade, energy, agriculture, and technology.

The president stressed the importance of activating the Joint Economic Commission to create a practical roadmap, identifying new areas for collaboration, and ensuring the implementation of shared agreements to fully utilize existing capacities.

President Pezeshkian specifically expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government for its humanitarian cooperation in repatriating the remains of martyrs following the illegal and unjustified US attack on an Iranian naval vessel. He cited this action as a clear symbol of the depth and warmth of the two countries’ friendship.

In response, Ambassador Azmi conveyed warm greetings from the Sri Lankan leadership. Reflecting on the long history of diplomacy between the two countries, she noted that 2027 will mark the 66th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, a milestone reflecting the endurance of their partnership.

She also expressed appreciation for Iran’s consistent support of Sri Lanka in international organizations, particularly regarding the defense of national sovereignty. The ambassador pledged to work toward deepening these ties, reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to collaborating with Iran on the global stage.

MNA/President.ir