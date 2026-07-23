Fresh Iranian strikes target US positions in Kuwait

Reports from the region said successive explosions were heard at the al-Abdali crossing, with several people reported wounded.
No further details on casualties or the extent of damage were immediately available.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iranian forces launched a new round of strikes targeting U.S. military positions in Kuwait on Thursday night local time.
Reports from the region said successive explosions were heard at the al-Abdali crossing, with several people reported wounded.
No further details on casualties or the extent of damage were immediately available.
MNA
Your Comment