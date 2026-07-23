Iran slams UK for hosting US warplanes, warns of consequences

In a statement, the ministry said the decision by the "new British governing administration" to provide military bases and facilities for "illegal U.S. military attacks against the Iranian nation" was a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law. It said the action falls under the definition of aggression as set out in Article 3(f) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.

"British policymakers have taken this decision fully aware that U.S. military attacks on Iran, which began with the participation of the occupying and genocidal Israeli regime and continue to this day, constitute a clear aggression and a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and peremptory norms of international law," the statement said. "Any participation and cooperation in the preparation and execution of these illegal attacks will amount to complicity in the crime of aggression and war crimes."

The ministry said Britain, both as a sovereign state and as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, had chosen to side with the aggressors instead of fulfilling its legal and moral duties to condemn the military aggression and war crimes. It said the decision "further discredits Britain's claims of support for the rule of law, human rights, and international peace and security."

The statement invoked Britain's dark record of historical interference in Iran, including the 1953 coup, support for Saddam Hussein during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, illegal sanctions over the nuclear issue, and its role in the so-called snapback mechanism.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests and security against foreign aggression, and any party that participates in any way in the commission of military aggression against Iran will be responsible for the consequences and repercussions of its decision."

MNA