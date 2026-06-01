EU urges Israel to halt military escalation in Lebanon

“We call on Israel to stop its military escalation in Lebanon and to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told a media briefing.

He also called for continued diplomatic engagement led by the US and other international partners to achieve a negotiated path toward long-term stability.

“The people of Lebanon have already endured immense hardship. They didn't choose this war, and this war is not theirs,” he said.

El Anouni added that people in both Lebanon and Israel have the right to live in peace, security, and dignity, free from the threat of renewed conflict.

He said the EU stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people and will continue providing support and emergency assistance to help authorities respond to the crisis.

On security, El Anouni said the bloc is considering additional measures to support stability in Lebanon, including a possible new mission aimed at strengthening state authority.

He declined to provide further details but stressed that the EU’s commitment to Lebanon’s security and stability "remains unwavering."

The bloc claim on solidarity with the Lebanese people comes while it is one of the loyal supporter of the regime in its actions.

MNA