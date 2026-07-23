  1. Politics
Jul 23, 2026, 1:26 PM

Iran urges Europe to condemn US aggression

Iran urges Europe to condemn US aggression

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iran's deputy foreign minister told 25 European ambassadors and chargés d'affaires on Thursday that Europe must be a "driver of diplomacy" rather than a "follower of the aggressor."

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, wrote on social media that he had briefed the European envoys on Iran's positions regarding current issues and "criminal American actions."

He told the meeting that Iran had "inflicted a heavy defeat on the aggressors" during the 40-day Ramadan war and would "decisively defend our territory and national interests" in the new round of U.S. military aggression.

"These wars have created no strategic achievement for America and only endanger regional and international peace and security," Gharibabadi said.

He called on Europe to uphold the UN Charter and international law and to condemn the aggression, noting that "a small number of Europeans, such as Spain, have taken principled positions."

He added, "European governments should note that providing bases and territory to the aggressor will place them among the aggressors. The expectation from Europe is that it be a driver of diplomacy, not a follower of the aggressor force."

MNA 

News ID 246454

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