Iran seeks deeper ties with Dublin, broader Coop. with Europe

President Pezeshkian accepted the credentials of new Irish Ambassador to Tehran Aidan Cronin on Wednesday, emphasizing that shared positions on key international issues, such as opposing occupation and rejecting double standards, form a solid foundation for deeper cooperation between Tehran and Dublin.

During the meeting, the president expressed hope that this diplomatic mission would foster stronger bilateral ties within a framework of mutual respect and common interests.

Addressing the current regional circumstances, President Pezeshkian criticized the destabilizing actions of the US and the Israeli regime. He denounced military aggressions against Iran and the targeting of civilian infrastructure as flagrant violations of international law and humanitarian principles.

The president sharply criticized the inconsistency of some states regarding human rights, contrasting their selective rhetoric with their silence or support regarding the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the recent strikes on Iranian non-military targets. This double standard challenges the credibility of universal human rights principles, President Pezeshkian noted.

He further expressed Iran's desire to expand constructive interactions with the European Union, suggesting that Ireland, given its regional role, could facilitate meaningful dialogue to dispel misunderstandings.

In response, Ambassador Cronin underscored the positive history between the two nations and the significant potential for expanded cooperation. He clarified Ireland’s stance on recent escalations, condemning the military attacks against Iran as contrary to international law.

He further said that the loss of innocent lives in Iranian civilian areas, particularly the tragedy at the Minab school, has deeply moved both the Irish public and the Irish government.

The ambassador reaffirmed Ireland's unwavering commitment to international humanitarian law and its continued condemnation of violence against Palestinians.

MNA