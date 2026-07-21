Enemy troops to not be able to gain foothold on Iran islands

Iran has already developed comprehensive defense scenarios and operational plans to counter any attempted enemy incursion into the country's territory, Brigadier General Akraminia, the Army spokesperson, said in an interview with national radio on Tuesday.

He also said that the Iranian nation would never allow foreign forces to gain a foothold on its territory, adding that contingency plans have been prepared for sparsely populated areas, including certain islands and coastal regions that the US military may seek to infiltrate.

"We have already defined precise defense scenarios and plans," he said. "Through numerous military exercises, we have trained to target these areas and destroy the enemy without even allowing it an initial foothold."

Akraminia warned that any area used by the enemy to launch attacks against Iran would be targeted, even if it were temporarily occupied by hostile forces on Iranian territory.

MNA