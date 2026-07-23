UK lawmakers demand new PM take action against Gaza genocide

The findings were published last month and concluded that Israel was deliberately targeting children.

The letter also calls on Burnham to heed an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July 2024, which found that Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories is unlawful. The ICJ said Israel must withdraw from Palestinian territory immediately, dismantle all settlements, compensate affected Palestinians, and help facilitate the return of displaced people, Al Jazeera reported.

The ICJ also said that all states should stop aiding or assisting the Israeli regime’s occupation.

UK lawmakers are also demanding a full arms embargo on the Israeli regime, sanctions, and a ban on trade that supports Israeli settlements.

Peter Leary, deputy director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, welcomed the letter.

“For far too long the British government has wilfully ignored its responsibilities under the Genocide Convention and the findings of the International Court of Justice while actively supporting Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people,” Leary said.

MNA