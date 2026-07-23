Iran parliament to debate Hormuz security, progress bill

Ebrahim Azizi, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Hormozgan provincial security council, said his commission members had travelled to the southern province several times over the past year, given the "extensive developments" in the region. He said the province and its security council had played a major role in regional and domestic developments during the "imposed Ramadan war and the ongoing Battle of Hormuz."

"The bill on the Security and Progress of the Strait of Hormuz will, God willing, be placed on the parliamentary agenda within the next few days, and without doubt the views of our dear brothers in the Hormozgan provincial security council will be highly effective and practical in formulating and completing this bill," Azizi said.

He said council members had presented "excellent reports" and raised "valuable perspectives and points" that could be used in future decision-making. The senior lawmaker added that the readiness, resolve and unity of all branches of the security council in Hormozgan were at a "high and desirable level," and would meet any "miscalculated enemy action with a regret-inducing response."

Azizi also pledged parliamentary support, including in legislation and budget allocations, for the forces stationed along the southern coast and the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA