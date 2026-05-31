Constructing 240 residential units damaged during Ramadan War

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – The construction operation of 240 residential units, damaged during Ramadan War (US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran) began on Sunday with the participation of Tehran’s Mayor Alireza Zakani.

The US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28 which led to the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders and ordinary people (civilians).