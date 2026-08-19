Iranian researchers develop herbal-based gummy supplement

The product is expected to save the country between $3 million and $4 million in foreign currency annually.

Many children refuse to take conventional supplements because of their bitter taste, a long-standing concern for parents that can potentially put their health at risk.

A pharmaceutical company based at Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park has now introduced a more appealing alternative in the form of flavored gummies.

Mohammadreza Fazeli, CEO of the company, said the production line for the gummies was launched for the first time in Golestan province.

He said the product contains no animal-derived gelatin and instead uses pectin, while its colors are made from natural ingredients.

“Two products are currently available on the market: a children’s multivitamin and a children’s vitamin D supplement,” Fazeli said.

“Children who, for any reason, cannot take supplements in conventional pharmaceutical forms can use these products because the gummies are tasty and have a fruity flavor.”

Majid Lavasani, the company’s production manager, described the product as the first gummy being manufactured as a pharmaceutical supplement in Iran.

“This is the first gummy being produced as a pharmaceutical product in the country, and thankfully, it has received relatively good market acceptance,” he said.

He added that the idea was developed around children’s preference for the shape and taste of gummies.

“Since children are very interested in the form and taste of gummies, how good is it to put multivitamins and minerals inside them instead of harmful substances and artificial colors, so that children enjoy them while also receiving the vitamins and minerals they need,” Lavasani said.

Amin Esmaeili, the company’s research and development manager, said the product is made using natural ingredients and is designed to be free of common allergens.

“The product is completely non-allergenic. We use natural ingredients and do not use chemical substances,” he said.

Esmaeili added that domestic formulation and sourcing of the raw materials have also helped reduce reliance on imports.

MNA