Iran-Iraq ties key to new regional order

Iran's parliament speaker said Wednesday that relations between Iran and Iraq are "fundamental" to regional developments, as he left Tehran for Baghdad at the head of a parliamentary delegation for talks on economic, political, cultural, social and security cooperation.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaking before departing Mehrabad airport, said the visit is being made at the invitation of the Iraqi parliament speaker. He said the delegation would meet Iraq's president and a number of economic and cultural figures.

The speaker said the trip is especially important because it followed Iran's "victory in the Ramadan imposed war." "Without doubt, we will witness a new order in the region in the future," he said, adding that the visit could help lay the groundwork for the opportunity ahead.

Ghalibaf said he would also attend a ceremony in Karbala on the 40th day after the burial of the late Leader, marking the Arbaeen period. "I will represent the Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution and convey his greetings, message and gratitude to the great Iraqi nation, which spared no effort during the funeral ceremonies for the martyred leader," he said.

MNA