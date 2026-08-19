Oil prices rise for fourth straight day

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 37 cents to trade at $85.31, Al Jazeera reported.
The increases followed Tuesday’s close at the highest levels since July 24.
MNA
TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Oil prices are extending their gains for a fourth consecutive session, with Brent crude futures rising 26 cents or 0.29 percent to $91.28 a barrel as of 00:04 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 37 cents to trade at $85.31, Al Jazeera reported.
The increases followed Tuesday’s close at the highest levels since July 24.
MNA
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