  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2026, 9:21 AM

Oil prices rise for fourth straight day

Oil prices rise for fourth straight day

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Oil prices are extending their gains for a fourth consecutive session, with Brent crude futures rising 26 cents or 0.29 percent to $91.28 a barrel as of 00:04 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 37 cents to trade at $85.31, Al Jazeera reported. 

The increases followed Tuesday’s close at the highest levels since July 24. 

MNA 

News ID 247088

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