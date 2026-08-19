Iran-Iraq ties built on brotherhood: Ghalibaf

Iran's parliament speaker said that the bond between Iran and Iraq is "historic and unbreakable," built on brotherhood in the hardest days, resistance to foreign interference and belief in a shared destiny.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, writing in Arabic on social media on the eve of a strategic visit to Iraq, said, "This instructive past will guide the future. On this trip, we will take practical and significant steps to consolidate the endogenous and shared security of the two countries and the welfare of the two nations."

He ended the message with the hashtag "Our brotherhood is our strength."

MNA