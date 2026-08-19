  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2026, 8:51 AM

Iran-Iraq ties built on brotherhood: Ghalibaf

Iran-Iraq ties built on brotherhood: Ghalibaf

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iran and Iraq will work to consolidate "endogenous and shared security" and prosperity, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf said in a message ahead of his visit to Baghdad.

Iran's parliament speaker said that the bond between Iran and Iraq is "historic and unbreakable," built on brotherhood in the hardest days, resistance to foreign interference and belief in a shared destiny.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, writing in Arabic on social media on the eve of a strategic visit to Iraq, said, "This instructive past will guide the future. On this trip, we will take practical and significant steps to consolidate the endogenous and shared security of the two countries and the welfare of the two nations."

He ended the message with the hashtag "Our brotherhood is our strength."

MNA 

News ID 247084

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