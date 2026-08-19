Tehran, Jakarta emphasize enhancing environmental coop.

Head of Iran’s Department of Environment (DoE) Shina Ansari held talks with Indonesia’s Environment Minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting in New Delhi.

Ansari highlighted the shared capacities of Iran and Indonesia in the environmental field, stressing the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation, exchange experiences and technical knowledge, and expand expert-level collaboration.

She also emphasized the importance of protecting biodiversity and natural habitats, forests, water resources and marine ecosystems, as well as addressing climate change and waste management, calling for the exchange of experiences in these areas.

Indonesia’s environment minister, for his part, stressed the development of specialized and technical environmental cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to Indonesia’s measures to combat plastic pollution, he highlighted the importance of cooperation and consensus among countries on practical mechanisms for waste management, particularly in coastal areas.

The two officials also stressed the continuation of consultations and the use of multilateral mechanisms, particularly BRICS, to expand environmental cooperation.

MNA