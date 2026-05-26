Iran response to be more severe than previous war if attacked

Speaking to Al Jazeera Media Network, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said Iran was fully prepared for war and would respond forcefully to “any attack and new adventurism” against the country.

“If the US and Israel launch a new attack on our country, Iran’s reaction will be very devastating,” Shekarchi said.

He stressed that Tehran’s response to any future assault “will be different from before,” adding that Iran’s enemies “will face surprises and new tactics.”

Iran’s strikes in the event of another round of war “will be much more severe and heavier than the previous two wars,” he added.

Shekarchi also warned that any new war of aggression against the Islamic Republic will not remain confined to the region.

“If they prevent Iran’s oil exports, Iran will prevent oil from leaving the region,” he said.

Responding to threats by US President Donald Trump to target Iran’s infrastructure, the spokesperson said regional infrastructure will also become targets if the US or Israel attacked Iranian infrastructure.

On the Strait of Hormuz, General Shekarchi said Iran would continue to control the vital waterway “with authority” to ensure security and international trade while defending its national interests.

The United States and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces launched daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

Iran also closed down the Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies after the launch of the unprovoked war, and began to exercise far stricter controls last month after Trump announced an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels and ports in violation of the terms of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

MNA