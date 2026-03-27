Iran destroyed 17 US military bases in region

Speaking in an interview late on Thursday, Spokesman for General Staff of Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi stated that the US government set up 17 bases for themselves in the West Asian region, and these 17 bases have so far been destroyed by the powerful Iranian Armed Forces, so that Americans could not defend their bases and their army.

Turning to the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran on June 13, 2025, General Shekarchi stressed that Iran changed its defensive doctrine to an offensive doctrine after the 12-day war.

"Iran has not attacked any country over the past 47 years and will not invade against other countries. Iran's aggressive doctrine means that if a country invades us, we will attack until it is destroyed and will not let it go,” he underlined.

In fact, Iran’s defensive strategy will continue until it leads to victory and we punish the enemy, he said, adding that punishing and pursuing the aggressor will be on the agenda until removing the shadow of war from the Islamic Republic of Iran forever.

Americans have heavily invested in the West Asian region for more than 50 years to exploit the people of the region under the pretext of establishing security and have fooled these regional countries, the spokesman emphasized.

Referring to the situation of Strait of Hormuz, the spokesman of the Armed Forces stated, “The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to the way as it was before. Even if this war ends, we have set conditions and countries should comply fully with our conditions.”

The US government sold their military warfare and equipment to the regional countries and set up military bases in these countries as funded by these regional countries with this claim of creating security for them [regional states] falsely, he continued.

"Our capabilities are growing stronger day by day, and we are constantly improving our military systems to ensure that we can meet any challenge," Shekarchi added.

"We call on the Muslim nations of the region to stop providing shelter to US forces," he said.

"The US and Israel are mistaken if they think we will back down," he warned.

"Our resolve is stronger than ever, and we will continue to fight until we achieve our objectives."

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and ensuring the security of the region.

"We respect the sovereignty of all countries, and we do not seek to impose our will on anyone. However, if you allow foreign forces to use your land and airspace for military operations against Iran, you will bear the consequences."

MNA/6784204