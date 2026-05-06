“If the enemy bullies us, we will defeat it badly”: spox

The senior spokesman for the Iranian military made the comments while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a commemoration ceremony for Martyr Major General Gholamreza Soleimani, the former Basij commander, where he explained the state of the armed forces. “The morale of the armed forces is very high and the forces are in a very good position, thank God,” he said.

He added that, “Our enemies face defeat every time they try to test our strength. Their last defeat was in the project to free the Strait of Hormuz, which, thanks to the blood of the martyrs and God's grace, failed completely.”

General Shekarchi also referred to the enemy's use of negotiations to deceive and harm the country and said, “We intend to defeat the enemy badly if he wants to bully, and thank God this has already happened.”

MNA/6822314