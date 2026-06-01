Israeli crimes in Lebanon “intolerable”: Armed Forces spox

In a statement released on Monday about the situation in Lebanon, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi took a swipe at the Zionist regime for exploiting the ceasefire in the US-Israeli war against Iran to intensify its military actions against Lebanese territory.

“The aggressive and child-killing Zionist regime, taking advantage of the ceasefire and through its blatant aggression against Lebanese soil, has massacred more than 3,000 innocent people, including women and children,” he said.

The senior military spokesman also criticized Western governments, saying while such actions were taking place, “the rulers of Western countries have chosen either silence or support for these anti-human crimes.”

Brigadier General Shekarchi also issued a warning to the Israeli regime’s officials and their supporters, stating, “The leaders of the savage Zionist regime and its backers are warned that the continuation of these barbaric crimes against Lebanon will not be tolerable for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

MNA