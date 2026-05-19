Hezbollah conducts ops. in response to ceasefire breaches

In response to the continued violation of the ceasefire, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance carried out three precise operations against the Zionist enemy, according to the Tasnim news agency,

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance targeted the positions and equipment of the Israeli military in southern Lebanon in three separate operations today.

According to the report, Hezbollah fighters targeted the military equipment of the Israeli occupation in the Iskenderun area with a suicide drone at 18:30 local time.

Hezbollah fighters also shelled a gathering of the Zionist soldiers and their military equipment on the heights of Randa in the town of Al-Naqoura.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted a "Drone Doum" type drone jamming device in the town of Rashaf with a suicide drone.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance has emphasized that these operations were carried out in response to the movements and aggressions of the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon.

MNA/6835223