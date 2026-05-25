No enemy capable of confronting powerful Islamic Iran

Since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution (1979) up to the present time, the Islamic Iran has proven that no enemy is capable of confronting the country, General Jahanshahi made the remarks on the commemoration ceremony of great epic of 3rd of Khordad, which marks the Liberation of Khorramshahr and Operation Beit ol-Moqaddas.

The 3rd of Khordad (Liberation of Khorramshahr) is manifestation of the perseverance and strength of the Armed Forces of the country and the heroic nation of the Islamic Iran under the wise leadership of the founder of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei whose names and memories remained in the minds of the freedom-seeking people of the world.

Turning to the US and Israeli war of aggression waged against Iran, the commander added, "Today, the entire world is witnessing the humiliation of the United States and the Zionist regime on the international stage.”

The powerful Armed Forces of the country are fully prepared to give a remorseful response to the enemy in case of any renewed aggression against Iran, the Army Ground Force commander emphasized.

A powerful Iran, with the unity and solidarity of the heroic nation, will always be at the pinnacle of power, he said, adding that if the Global Arrogance cannot achieve its sinister goals in Iran, it is because of national cohesion overshadowed in the country.

The Liberation of Khorramshahr was carried out with a combined operation during the eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran, General Jahanshahi maintained, stating, “Today, if the enemy wants to make a mistake, the powerful army of the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with the unity and cohesion of the resistant Iranian nation, will give a regretful response to the enemy stronger than the past.”

The Army's Ground Forces are at the apex of its readiness to safeguard all borders of the country from the external threats with high defense capabilities, he emphasized.

MNA/6840906