Iran closely monitoring enemy movements along borders

Major General Ali Jahanshahi, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s Ground Forces, stated that all activities and enemies' movements along the country’s borders are being monitored continuously and in real time.

During an inspection visit to the 164th Mobile Assault Brigade in Piranshahr to assess combat readiness and operational capabilities, Jahanshahi praised the personnel for their dedication and described them as a source of pride for the armed forces.

He emphasized that Iran’s ground forces conduct permanent and round-the-clock surveillance to detect and neutralize any potential threats to national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Referring to the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he underlined that comprehensive preparedness serves as the primary deterrent against enemy miscalculations and hostile actions.

The commander further highlighted that through enhanced capabilities, modern equipment, advanced tactics, and regular military exercises, the ground forces have achieved a level of readiness capable of countering asymmetric threats.

During the field visit, he directly reviewed operational reports and intelligence assessments from units deployed along Iran’s northwestern borders.

